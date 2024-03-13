Williams (ankle) has been removed from Oklahoma City's injury report ahead of Thursday's game against Dallas.

Williams looks poised to return to the lineup after a right ankle sprain prevented him from playing for the first time since Feb. 4 in Tuesday's 121-111 loss to the Pacers. In his prior 10 starts since the All-Star break, Williams had averaged 18.3 points, 3.9 assists, 3.8 rebounds, 1.6 three-pointers, 1.3 steals and 0.9 blocks in 29.1 minutes per game while shooting 51.4 percent from the field and 85.2 percent from the free-throw line.