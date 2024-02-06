Williams (ankle) has been removed from the injury report in advance of Tuesday's game against Utah.
Williams' availability aligns with his ascension to questionable Monday. Oklahoma City, currently the top seed in the Western Conference, would likely not jeopardize the 22-year-old's health if he weren't fully healthy, so Williams is likely to reprise his standard workload Tuesday.
