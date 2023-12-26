Williams (illness) will play in Tuesday's game against Minnesota, Clemente Almanza of USA Today reports.
Williams is under the weather and was previously considered questionable, but he'll power through it in what should be a great matchup between some of the top teams in the Western Conference. Williams is coming off a strong showing versus the Lakers on Saturday, as he scored 28 points on 11-of-17 shooting.
