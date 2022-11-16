Williams will come off the bench Wednesday against the Wizards, Joe Mussatto of The Oklahoman reports.
The Thunder continue to tinker with lineups, and Aaron Wiggins will get the start over Williams on Wednesday. In Williams' last six games off the bench, he's averaged 8.8 points, 3.2 assists, 2.7 rebounds and 1.0 steals in 22.3 minutes.
