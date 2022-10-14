Williams tallied 21 points (7-8 FG, 1-1 3Pt, 6-7 FT), two assists, one rebound and a steal over 31 minutes Thursday in a 118-112 win over San Antonio.

Williams started for his second straight contest and logged a team-high 31 minutes. He was very efficient from the floor, missing only one of eight shot attempts and making his only three-point try. Williams was outstanding during the exhibition slate, shooting 61 percent from the field and posting per-game averages of 14.4 points, 5.2 assists, 3.0 rebounds and 1.8 steals. He may not begin the regular season in the starting lineup, but his strong preseason play has likely earned him plenty of minutes regardless of his role.