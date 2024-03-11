Williams is questionable to play Tuesday versus Indiana due to a sprained right ankle.

Williams not being immediately ruled out after suffering an in-game ankle sprain during Sunday's win over Memphis bodes well for a short-term return. That being said, a right ankle sprain sidelined him for three games starting at the end of January, and repeated incidents to the ankle could lead to an abundance of caution from Oklahoma City. His status appears murky, at best, for Tuesday.