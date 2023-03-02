Williams recorded 24 points (9-17 FG, 3-5 3Pt, 3-4 FT), four rebounds, seven assists and two steals over 34 minutes during Wednesday's 123-117 loss to the Lakers.

With Shai Gilgeous-Alexander (ankle/abdomen/health and safety protocols) missing his fourth straight contest, Williams again took up the reigns as OKC's centerpiece on offense. He led the team with 24 points and tied for the club high with 17 field-goal attempts while rounding out his line with seven assists, four rebounds and two thefts. In the four games without Alexander, Williams is averaging 22.0 points, 5.8 assists, 4.3 boards, 1.5 three-pointers and 2.0 steals over 31.5 minutes per contest.