Williams totaled 22 points (8-16 FG, 0-2 3Pt, 6-6 FT), six rebounds, three assists and one steal over 41 minutes in a 130-123 overtime win against the Warriors on Saturday.

The performances of Shai Gilgeous-Alexander (40 points) and Chet Holmgren (36 points) will get the headlines, but Williams served as an impactful third fiddle with his 22 points. The second-year forward has registered double-digit scoring in all 13 of his contests so far this season, and he's reached 20 points on three different occasions. Williams' rebounding is down a bit this season, but he's posting consistent enough scoring on solid shooting percentages to be a steady play in all fantasy formats.