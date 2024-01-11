Williams finished Wednesday's 128-120 victory over the Heat with 19 points (8-14 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 2-2 FT), nine rebounds, 12 assists and one steal over 34 minutes.

Williams seems to have discovered a new gear in his play after he recorded a career-high 36 points against the Knicks on Dec. 27, and his numbers back that up. He's been outstanding as a playmaker of late, racking up double-digit assists in his last two outings, but he's also posting decent numbers as a scorer. Over his last eight appearances, Williams is averaging 20.1 points, 6.4 assists and 4.4 rebounds per game.