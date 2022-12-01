Williams ended Wednesday's 119-111 win over the Spurs with 27 points (11-15 FG, 2-3 3Pt, 3-5 FT), six rebounds and two assists over 33 minutes.

Williams re-entered the starting lineup after coming off the bench Monday against the Pelicans, and he was able to prove that he belongs with the starters in this one. The Santa Clara product poured in a season-high 27 points on 73.3 percent from the field, and he also tied his best mark from three on the year by knocking down a pair of triples. Williams is averaging 10.7 points, 3.2 rebounds and 2.6 assists in 25.1 minutes through his first 18 contests in the NBA.