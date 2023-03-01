Williams supplied 27 points (9-16 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 8-9 FT), five rebounds, eight assists and two steals across 33 minutes during Tuesday's 123-117 loss to the Kings.

Williams continues to go from strength to strength, turning in another strong two-way performance. While he doesn't receive the fanfare typically associated with a dominant rookie, Williams has been arguably the best of the bunch when it comes to fantasy value this season. He is now inside the top 100 for the season and in the top 40 over the past two months. He is locked in as a key piece for the Thunder and should be able to flirt with top-50 value ROS.