Williams won't return to Sunday's game versus the Grizzlies due to a right ankle sprain, Clemente Almanza of USA Today reports. He finished with seven points (3-6 FG, 1-4 3Pt), three assists, two rebounds, one steal and one block in 10 minutes.

Williams was on his way to a productive all-around line before the ankle sprain cut his night short. The severity of the injury may not be known until Williams undergoes further testing, so his status for Tuesday's game against the Pacers is up in the air for the time being. If Williams ends up being out Tuesday, the Thunder could turn to Gordon Hayward, Josh Giddey and Cason Wallace to absorb more minutes.