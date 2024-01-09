Williams finished Monday's 136-128 victory over the Wizards with 21 points (9-13 FG, 1-1 3Pt, 2-2 FT), seven rebounds, 10 assists and two steals over 34 minutes.

It was the first double-double of the season for the second-year forward, and the fact that it came via assists and not rebounds isn't a huge surprise. Over the last 12 games, Williams is averaging 19.8 points, 5.0 assists, 3.5 boards, 1.8 threes, 1.4 steals and 0.8 blocks while shooting a blistering 61.0 percent from the floor and 56.4 percent from beyond the arc.