Williams amassed 26 points (9-18 FG, 0-3 3Pt, 8-10 FT), five rebounds, 10 assists, one block and one steal over 36 minutes during Friday's 117-116 victory over Memphis.

Williams was quiet through the first half of action, but he caught fire late and scored 12 of his 23 points during the final frame. His strong second-half play helped the Thunder overcome a 21-point deficit, and Oklahoma City has now won 16 straight meetings with Memphis.