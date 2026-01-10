Thunder's Jalen Williams: Double-doubles in comeback win
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Williams amassed 26 points (9-18 FG, 0-3 3Pt, 8-10 FT), five rebounds, 10 assists, one block and one steal over 36 minutes during Friday's 117-116 victory over Memphis.
Williams was quiet through the first half of action, but he caught fire late and scored 12 of his 23 points during the final frame. His strong second-half play helped the Thunder overcome a 21-point deficit, and Oklahoma City has now won 16 straight meetings with Memphis.
More News
-
Thunder's Jalen Williams: Delivers solid numbers in loss•
-
Thunder's Jalen Williams: Sniffs double-double in victory•
-
Thunder's Jalen Williams: Modest output in loss•
-
Thunder's Jalen Williams: Records 24 points in win•
-
Thunder's Jalen Williams: Average outing in defeat•
-
Thunder's Jalen Williams: Strikes for 20 against Clippers•