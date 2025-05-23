Williams closed with 26 points (12-20 FG, 2-6 3Pt, 0-1 FT), 10 rebounds, five assists and one steal across 39 minutes during Thursday's 118-103 win over the Timberwolves in Game 2 of the Western Conference Finals.

Williams was at it again, helping guide the Thunder to a relatively comfortable victory in Game 2 of the Western Conference Finals. It continues what has been an impressive postseason run for Williams, mirroring what he did during the regular season. In 12 games over the past month, he has averaged 20.1 points, 6.0 rebounds, 5.6 assists, 1.6 steals and 1.5 three-pointers. The series now shifts to Minnesota, where Oklahoma City will look to inflict more damage on the Timberwolves.