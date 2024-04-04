Williams (ankle) is doubtful for Friday's game against the Pacers.
Williams is on track to miss his third consecutive game Friday evening, which should continue to result in more minutes for Aaron Wiggins, Jaylin Williams, Gordon Hayward and Isaiah Joe. Check back for official word on Williams' status closer to Friday's tip.
