Williams (wrist) has been ruled out for Tuesday's matchup against the Warriors.

Williams will miss his first game since Oct. 27 due to a right wrist sprain. Given Tuesday's matchup is the first half of a back-to-back set, his absence could be a maintenance thing, but further clarity on the severity of the issue should surface after the game against Golden State. In Williams' absence, Dario Saric, Jeremiah Robinson-Earl and Ousmane Dieng could see increased run, though it's important to note coach Mark Daigneault often experiments with rotations.