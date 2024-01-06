Williams closed Friday's 124-115 loss to the Nets with 20 points (8-11 FG, 2-4 3Pt, 2-3 FT), five rebounds, five assists and one block over 36 minutes.

Williams missed just three shots from the field and was a reliable scoring weapon for the Thunder, but unfortunately, his well-rounded effort was not enough to lift the team to a road win. Williams has been playing at a high level of late, scoring in double digits in his last 11 appearances, including a career-best 36-point effort against the Knicks on Dec. 27. During that 11-game stretch, Williams is averaging 19.7 points, 4.5 assists, 3.2 rebounds and 1.4 steals per contest.