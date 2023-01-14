Williams amassed 22 points (10-12 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 1-1 FT), eight rebounds, three assists and two steals over 34 minutes during Friday's 124-110 win over the Bulls.

Williams was nearly perfect from the field and only missed two of his 12 shots while also ending just two rebounds away from securing what would've been his first double-double of the season. The rookie out of Santa Clara is on a run of five straight games with 10 or more points, averaging 15.2 points and shooting 58.9 percent from the field in that span.