Williams posted 17 points (5-10 FG, 4-8 3Pt, 3-4 FT), four rebounds, five assists and three steals in 32 minutes during Friday's 120-95 Play-In Game loss to Minnesota.

Williams at times looked like the best player on the court for OKC in the team's most important game of the year, as he led the squad in assists and steals while tying for first in triples. Only Shai Gilgeous-Alexander scored more points for the Thunder than Williams, but the star point guard shot a miserable 5-for-19 from the field as opposed to the rookie's 5-for-10 line. Williams was announced as finalist for the NBA Rookie of the Year award Friday after finishing the campaign with averages of 14.1 points, 4.5 boards, 3.3 dimes and 1.4 steals. He was especially effective in the second half of the season, when he averaged 18.6 points, 5.4 rebounds, 4.3 assists and 1.7 thefts while shooting 54.6 percent from the field and 88.0 percent from the charity stripe.