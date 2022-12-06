Williams is starting Monday's game against the Hawks, Lauren L. Williams of The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reports.
Williams has been alternating between the starting lineup and the bench over his team's last few contests, and he'll return to the starting five Monday with the Thunder electing to roll out the smaller first unit. Williams put up 27 points and added six boards in his last start Wednesday against the Spurs.
