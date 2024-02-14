Williams provided 33 points (12-18 FG, 3-6 3Pt, 6-7 FT), two rebounds, three assists and one steal over 35 minutes during Tuesday's 127-113 victory over the Magic.

The second-year forward topped 30 points for the second straight game as he heads into the All-Star break with massive momentum. In four contests since returning from an ankle injury, Williams is averaging 25.0 points, 6.0 assists, 4.3 boards and 2.3 threes while shooting a blistering 60.0 percent from the floor and 47.4 percent (9-for-19) from beyond the arc.