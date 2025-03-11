Williams went to the locker room during the second quarter of Monday's game against the Nuggets after suffering an apparent hip injury, Brandon Rahbar of DailyThunder.com reports.

Williams looked to land awkwardly on his hip, and while he managed to stay in for a few minutes after the tumble, he eventually subbed out and went to the locker room to get checked out. Alex Caruso, Isaiah Joe and Cason Wallace would all be candidates to see more minutes if Williams can't return.