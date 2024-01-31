Thunder coach Mark Daigneault said Wednesday that he'd be surprised if Williams (ankle) plays in the next couple of games, Clemente Almanza of USA Today reports.
Williams has already been ruled out for Wednesday's matchup with Denver due to a right ankle sprain he suffered against Minnesota. Aaron Wiggins and Kenrich Williams are candidates to receive increased minutes in his absence.
