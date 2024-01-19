Williams accumulated 27 points (11-14 FG, 4-5 3Pt, 1-2 FT), three rebounds, eight assists, two blocks and two steals across 37 minutes before fouling out of Thursday's 134-129 victory over the Jazz.

Williams is playing the best basketball of his career, and the second-year forward is making a strong case to operate as the Thunder's second-best option on offense, even ahead of Chet Holmgren, when analyzing his numbers in recent weeks. He's scored 20 or more points in three games in a row and in seven of his 10 January appearances while shooting an impressive 65.9 percent from the field during the current month.