Williams said he has "enthusiasm" for the 2026-27 season after dealing with injuries, according to Justin Martinez of the Thunder Wire.

Williams was limited to 33 regular-season appearances during the 2025-26 campaign while dealing with four separate hamstring strains, and he appeared in only five playoff contests. The All-NBA forward said he's been working out for "basically a year without playing" and is eager to get back on the court, though there hasn't been an official update regarding his health entering training camp.