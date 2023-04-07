Williams supplied nine points (4-10 FG, 1-4 3Pt), one rebound and five assists over 28 minutes during Thursday's 114-98 win over the Jazz.

Coming into the contest, Williams had scored in double figures in 13 of his past 14 appearances, averaging 18.0 points, 5.9 rebounds, 4.0 assists and 1.6 steals in 34.1 minutes during that stretch. Given his recent string of success, it's safe to chalk Thursday's outing up as an outlier. The Thunder are barely clinging to the final spot in the Play-In Tournament, so they'll need Williams at his best during Sunday's regular-season finale against Memphis.