Williams finished with 15 points (7-12 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 1-1 FT), nine rebounds, three assists, two blocks and one steal across 31 minutes during Tuesday's 130-114 win over the Spurs.

Williams found success shooting the basketball in this one, and he was just one rebound away from notching his second double-double of the 2022-23 campaign. Tuesday marked his best rebounding game of the season, and he's been more productive in this area of late. Williams has secured seven or more rebounds in three of his last four matchups.