Williams registered 19 points (8-14 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 2-2 FT), seven rebounds, six assists, one block and one steal across 31 minutes during Monday's 124-112 victory over the Pistons.

Williams is enjoying an excellent start to the season and has been able to contribute steadily on both ends of the court. While he's not going to put up immense scoring figures in an offense designed for Shai Gileous-Alexander and Chet Holmgren, he remains relevant in fantasy due to his stat-filling ability. Through four games, he's averaging 15.5 points, 4.5 rebounds, 4.5 assists, 0.8 steals and 0.5 blocks per contest.