Williams chipped in 19 points (8-16 FG, 0-3 3Pt, 3-4 FT), four rebounds, five assists, two blocks and one steal over 33 minutes during Friday's 126-101 win over the Knicks.

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and Isaiah Joe carried the way for the Thunder in this comfortable 25-point win over the Knicks, but Williams made his presence felt by stuffing the stat sheet and displaying an efficient shooting touch. This was the fourth time over his last five outings in which Williams has recorded at least one tally in each of the five major categories while also scoring at least 18 points four times in that span.