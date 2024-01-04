Williams tallied 21 points (9-12 FG, 1-1 3Pt, 2-5 FT), three rebounds, six assists and four steals over 35 minutes in Wednesday's 141-138 loss to the Hawks.

His four steals marked a season-high for the second-year forward out of Santa Clara. While Williams shot 75.0 percent from the field, his free throws were not so free as he missed three attempts at the charity stripe, which is uncharacteristic given he entered Wednesday's game shooting 85.1 percent from the line. Williams has had a nice string of performances lately and is averaging 19.7 points, 3.0 rebounds, 4.5 assists and 1.6 steals over 30.9 minutes per game over his last 10 appearances.