Williams finished Wednesday's 107-106 victory over the Pistons with 27 points (11-19 FG, 1-1 3Pt, 4-4 FT), eight rebounds, six assists and one block in 37 minutes.

Williams put together a solid first half with 10 points on 4-of-9 shooting from the field to go along with four rebounds and two assists. However, he really came up big in the second half by pouring in another 17 points, 10 of which came in the fourth quarter on 5-of-7 shooting as the Thunder pulled out the one-point victory at home. The Oklahoma City forward led the contest with 27 points while also grabbing a team-high eight rebounds. He's now broken the 20-point mark in three straight games.