Williams won't play in Sunday's preseason game against the Hornets for rest purposes, Nick Gallo of Bally Sports reports.
Williams is one of a handful of Oklahoma City's regulars who'll take a seat Sunday. His next chance to suit up will come Tuesday in an exhibition versus Milwaukee.
