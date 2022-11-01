Williams will make his first career start Tuesday against the Magic, Brandon Rahbar of DailyThunder.com reports.

The Thunder are running a small lineup with Williams, Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Josh Giddey, Luguentz Dort and Jeremiah Robinson-Earl. It'll be Williams' first career start, one game after he saw a career-high 27 minutes and posted 13 points, four steals, three assists, three rebounds and one block.