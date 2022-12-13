Williams had 17 points (8-13 FG, 1-4 3Pt), two rebounds, four assists and one block in 38 minutes during Monday's 121-114 loss to the Mavericks.

Williams moved back into the starting lineup Monday, ending with a relatively productive night. Despite his role chopping and changing over the past few weeks, his playing time has remained largely consistent. He has scored in double-digits in five of his past six games, although his peripheral production has fallen by the wayside a little. While he is more of a luxury stash, the minutes do afford him a nightly opportunity to put up backend 12-team value.