Williams closed Thursday's 132-118 loss to the Spurs with 26 points (10-18 FG, 1-5 3Pt, 5-5 FT), six rebounds, three assists and one steal in 33 minutes.

Williams has entrenched himself as a reliable scoring weapon for the Thunder, and there's a solid argument to say he's been Oklahoma City's second-best player over the last month. even ahead of Chet Holmgren. Williams has surpassed the 20-point mark in his last three appearances and is averaging 22.3 points per game, while shooting 56.6 percent from the field, in February.