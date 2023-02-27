Williams produced 15 points (7-12 FG, 1-2 3Pt), two rebounds, four assists and three steals in 31 minutes during Sunday's 124-115 loss to the Kings.

Williams produced fairly well across the board Sunday night. With Shai Gilgeous-Alexander (ankle/abdomen) sitting out again, the rookie still saw just his usual opportunities but shot over 57 percent for the second straight game. His three steals were a game high, and this marked his eighth straight contest with at least one takeaway. Even when the roster is back at full strength, Williams may have a lower ceiling, but he still gets enough usage and remains a nice asset in most leagues.