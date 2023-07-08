Williams (undisclosed) is available for Saturday's Summer League game versus the Mavericks, Joe Mussatto of The Oklahoman reports.
Williams is set to play Saturday after missing the previous two games due to an undisclosed reason. The second-year forward will look to build upon his rookie year in which he started 62 of his 72 appearances.
