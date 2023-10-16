Williams will be available for Tuesday's preseason game against the Bucks, Brandon Rahbar of the Daily Thunder reports.
Williams was rested Sunday evening, along with the rest of the usual starting lineup. Williams could see an uptick in minutes over Oklahoma City's final two preseason games since the team is attempting to ramp up some of its key players, Rylan Stiles of FanSided.com reports.
