Williams registered 25 points (9-17 FG, 2-7 3Pt, 5-7 FT), five rebounds, nine assists, one block and three steals over 36 minutes during Wednesday's 129-122 loss to the Cavaliers.

Williams finished just one assist away from a double-double despite not being known for his playmaking ability, and the star forward had another impressive stat line where he filled the stat sheet. He's recorded at least one tally in the five major categories in four of his last six outings, averaging 16.8 points, 5.8 rebounds, 6.3 assists, 2.2 steals and 0.7 blocks per game in that stretch.