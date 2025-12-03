Williams finished Tuesday's 124-112 win over the Warriors with 22 points (9-16 FG, 0-4 3Pt, 4-4 FT), three rebounds, six assists, one block and one steal across 33 minutes.

After missing the first month of the regular season due to a right wrist procedure, Williams looked just like his normal self against the Warriors. The fourth-year man from Santa Clara scored 22 points, the most since making his season debut. Williams has also been a pest defensively registering two or more combined steals and blocks in each game he's played this year. He was subpar from behind the line tonight, missing all four attempts from deep, which may or may not trace back to the wrist injury. While his shooting numbers fluctuate, fantasy managers who drafted J-dub are likely pleased with his contributions so far.