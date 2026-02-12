Williams went back to the locker room during Wednesday's game against the Suns with an apparent hamstring injury, Brandon Rahbar of DailyThunder.com reports.

Williams departed the game late in the third quarter, grabbing at his right hamstring, which is the same hamstring that he strained in mid-January and missed 10 consecutive games. Considering his injury history and the fact that OKC has already garnered a massive lead, it would be a bit surprising to see Williams check back in. He scored 28 points in 20 minutes before exiting.