Williams exited Sunday's game against the Grizzlies in the second quarter after stepping on a cameraman under the basket, Brandon Rahbar of Daily Thunder reports.
With just over eight minutes remaining in the second quarter, Williams appeared to roll his right foot/ankle on the cameraman and limped his way to the locker room shortly after. The Thunder are yet to issue an update, but Williams should be considered questionable to return until further notice.
