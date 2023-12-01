Williams amassed 21 points (8-13 FG, 1-4 3Pt, 4-5 FT), five rebounds, seven assists and one block in 29 minutes during Thursday's 133-110 win over the Lakers.

Williams was efficient from the field and reached the 20-point mark for the third time over his last six appearances. He has been wildly inconsistent with his scoring numbers, but more often than not, he's putting up solid stat lines while holding a secondary role in the Thunder's offensive scheme. He's averaging 18.5 points, 3.7 assists and 3.3 rebounds per game over that aforementioned six-game stretch.