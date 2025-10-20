Williams (wrist) is listed as inactive ahead of Tuesday's regular-season opener against the Rockets, Tim MacMahon of ESPN reports.

Williams will miss Opening Night after undergoing offseason surgery on his right wrist, though he isn't expected to miss an extended period. With the star forward sidelined, Alex Caruso, Aaron Wiggins and Cason Wallace are candidates for an uptick in playing time against Houston. Williams appeared in 69 regular-season games in 2024-25, during which he averaged 21.6 points, 5.3 rebounds, 5.1 assists and 1.6 steals across 32.4 minutes per contest.