Williams contributed 25 points (10-14 FG, 2-3 3Pt, 3-3 FT), three rebounds and seven assists across 33 minutes during Tuesday's 128-117 loss to the Clippers.

With star rookie Chet Holmgren struggling with a 2-for-10 shooting line and just eight points, Williams picked up much of the slack with a team-leading 25 points on a very efficient 10-for-14 mark from the field. It was the second straight 25-point performance for Williams, who also posted that number one day earlier against the Lakers. The Santa Clara product has blossomed in his second NBA campaign, and since the start of the new year he's averaging 20.4 points, 5.9 assists, 4.9 rebounds, 1.4 three-pointers and 1.4 steals over 32.2minutes across nine games.