Williams exploded for 30 points (11-19 FG, 5-9 3Pt, 3-3 FT) and added eight assists, seven rebounds, two steals and two blocks in Wednesday's 109-99 win over Portland.

Wednesday night marked Williams' second 30-point performance this season, while also stuffing the stat sheet. Williams has been doing it all for the Thunder in stellar fashion recently, averaging 26.2 points, 7.3 rebounds, 5.8 assists, 2.7 steals and 1.2 blocks over 33.5 minutes through his last six games on 55/40/100 shooting splits.