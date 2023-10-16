Williams tallied 18 points (7-10 FG, 2-4 3Pt, 2-3 FT), nine rebounds, three assists and one block over 23 minutes in Sunday's 117-115 loss to Charlotte.

Williams led all Thunder players in rebounds along with a team-high-tying scoring total while finishing one board short of a double-double in Sunday's preseason loss to the Hornets. Williams has finished north of 12 points in ever game this preseason, notching preseason-high marks in scoring and rebounds in Sunday's contest.