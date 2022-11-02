Williams racked up six points (3-7 FG, 0-1 3Pt), one rebound and two steals over 22 minutes during Tuesday's 116-108 win over the Magic.

Williams moved into the starting lineup as the Thunder continue to tinker with who they want on the floor to open games. Having just returned from injury, it is unclear whether Williams will remain in the starting five or shift back to the bench. No matter his role, the upside is clear and the Thunder have no reason to hold him back, meaning he should be on a roster in most competitive formats.