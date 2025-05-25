Williams ended with 13 points (3-9 FG, 2-5 3Pt, 5-6 FT), four rebounds and two assists across 25 minutes during Saturday's 143-101 loss to Minnesota in Game 3 of the Western Conference Finals.

Williams delivered an inefficient shooting performance and played only 25 minutes as the Thunder fell into an early deficit. The 24-year-old All-Star has had struggles with efficiency throughout the playoffs, during which he has shot 44.6 percent from the field and 27.8 percent from three-point range. However, Williams has shown improvement in the Western Conference Finals. Through three games, he has averaged 19.3 points, 7.3 rebounds, 4.0 assists and 2.0 steals while shooting 46.8 percent from the field and 38.5 percent from downtown across 32.3 minutes per contest.